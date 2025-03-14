Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 13474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 4.09%.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

