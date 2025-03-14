PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, an increase of 107.5% from the February 13th total of 41,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

PHK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. 569,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,505. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

