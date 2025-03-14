Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS SOMC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,121. The stock has a market cap of $86.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $19.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35.

Get Southern Michigan Bancorp alerts:

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 12.29%.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Southern Michigan Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Southern Michigan Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

(Get Free Report)

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.