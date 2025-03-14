Reviewing Air France-KLM (OTC:AFLYY) & Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) and Air France-KLM (OTC:AFLYY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Deutsche Lufthansa and Air France-KLM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Lufthansa 1 3 0 2 2.50 Air France-KLM 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Deutsche Lufthansa has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air France-KLM has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Deutsche Lufthansa and Air France-KLM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Lufthansa 2.46% 11.33% 2.41% Air France-KLM 0.39% 19.62% 0.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Air France-KLM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deutsche Lufthansa and Air France-KLM”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Lufthansa $38.36 billion 0.25 $1.81 billion $1.26 6.35 Air France-KLM $32.49 billion 0.08 $1.01 billion $0.11 9.36

Deutsche Lufthansa has higher revenue and earnings than Air France-KLM. Deutsche Lufthansa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air France-KLM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Deutsche Lufthansa beats Air France-KLM on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings. Its Logistics segment offers airfreight container management, urgent shipments, and customs clearance services; and e-commerce solutions. The MRO segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civil commercial aircraft serving original equipment manufacturers, aircraft leasing companies, operators of VIP jets, government, armed forces, and airlines. The company also offers corporate payment and billing services; vocational and professional training for cockpit and cabin crew; and IT solutions. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 721 aircraft. Deutsche Lufthansa AG was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

About Air France-KLM

AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress.

