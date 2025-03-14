XP Power (LON:XPP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 889.30 ($11.52) and last traded at GBX 910 ($11.79), with a volume of 16110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 902 ($11.68).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of XP Power from GBX 1,325 ($17.16) to GBX 990 ($12.82) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £220.16 million, a PE ratio of -15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,174.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,263.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.81.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

