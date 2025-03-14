Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Trading Up 14.5% – What’s Next?

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 14.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.10 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). 5,950,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 3,853,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.05).

Predator Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.02.

About Predator Oil & Gas

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. It owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

