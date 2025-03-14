Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Short Interest Update

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Equitable Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Equitable Financial stock remained flat at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.41. Equitable Financial has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter. Equitable Financial had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 8.66%.
Equitable Financial Company Profile
Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.
