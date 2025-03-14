BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Price

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NFI. ATB Capital raised their price objective on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on NFI Group from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.60.

Shares of TSE:NFI traded up C$2.26 on Friday, hitting C$13.37. The company had a trading volume of 793,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$9.91 and a 52-week high of C$19.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -45.80, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41.

NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.

