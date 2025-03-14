BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Price

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.77% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NFI. ATB Capital raised their price objective on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on NFI Group from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.60.
View Our Latest Analysis on NFI
NFI Group Price Performance
About NFI Group
NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NFI Group
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.