Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Price

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BDT. National Bankshares cut their price target on Bird Construction from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.00.

BDT stock traded up C$1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting C$21.43. The company had a trading volume of 210,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,377. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$17.89 and a one year high of C$32.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

