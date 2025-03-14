Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Guangdong Investment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GGDVY remained flat at $39.03 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 184. Guangdong Investment has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $41.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22.

Guangdong Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2056 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Guangdong Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

