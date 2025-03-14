Orchid Hits Market Capitalization of $74.22 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0758 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $74.22 million and $7.63 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00003400 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00025269 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00003835 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

