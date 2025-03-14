Top Chinese Stocks Worth Watching – March 14th

Duolingo, Diageo, Mettler-Toledo International, Wynn Resorts, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares issued by companies based in China or primarily operating within the Chinese market. They are traded on Chinese stock exchanges such as the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange or on international exchanges through mechanisms like American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), providing investors exposure to China’s economic growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL traded up $9.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.27. 245,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,766. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.21. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $441.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $107.32. The company had a trading volume of 443,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,606. Diageo has a 52 week low of $105.72 and a 52 week high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.79.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

NYSE MTD traded up $18.39 on Friday, reaching $1,220.38. 29,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,129. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,142.91 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,295.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,319.52.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $2.68 on Friday, reaching $85.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,385. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $110.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,911,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,534,181. UP Fintech has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

