IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 278.6% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DYFI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.15. 135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,045. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This is a boost from IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF ( NASDAQ:DYFI Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality.

