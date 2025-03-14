Top Bank Stocks To Consider – March 14th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Bank of America are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares issued by banking institutions that allow investors to participate in a bank’s profits as well as its risks. Their value is influenced by factors such as interest rates, economic conditions, and regulatory changes, making them an integral part of the financial services sector within equity markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $9.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $478.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,655,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,042,293. The stock has a market cap of $301.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $515.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPM stock traded up $6.61 on Friday, hitting $231.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,380,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,850,500. The stock has a market cap of $648.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.60.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,868,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,974,589. Bank of America has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $48.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $310.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

