Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 3,707 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 17.8% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $596,140,000 after purchasing an additional 141,915 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $347.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.50.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

