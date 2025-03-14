First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 571,364 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,630,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 571,364 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.5% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $680,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $173.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.11 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The stock has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

