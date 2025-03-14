DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOCU. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on DocuSign from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $13.46 on Friday, hitting $88.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,646,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,055. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,601,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,050,742. The trade was a 20.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $1,446,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,952.64. The trade was a 16.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $9,665,394 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 382.6% in the fourth quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

