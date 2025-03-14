SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Update

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
SITC International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SITIY remained flat at $26.37 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695. SITC International has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32.
About SITC International
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SITC International
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for SITC International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITC International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.