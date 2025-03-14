SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Update

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

SITC International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SITIY remained flat at $26.37 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695. SITC International has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32.

About SITC International

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, engages in the provision of integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

