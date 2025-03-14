C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,226.89. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,656 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $96.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

