CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,472 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CACI International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,477,000 after buying an additional 40,867 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in CACI International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 67,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CACI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.92.

CACI stock opened at $367.81 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $588.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.76.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

