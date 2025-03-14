PGGM Investments Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in DoorDash by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,459,303.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 122,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,848,365.75. This trade represents a 9.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $284,423.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,584.10. This represents a 8.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 522,062 shares of company stock worth $92,218,440. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $178.29 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $215.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.78.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

