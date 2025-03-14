Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ruffer Investment had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 0.96%.

Ruffer Investment Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ruffer Investment stock opened at GBX 276.50 ($3.58) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £889.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.58 and a beta of 0.25. Ruffer Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 261.50 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 289.50 ($3.75). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 274.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 274.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Susie Farnon purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £14,740 ($19,093.26). Also, insider Colleen McHugh acquired 4,000 shares of Ruffer Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £11,040 ($14,300.52). 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ruffer Investment

Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a simple aim – consistent positive returns, regardless of how the financial markets perform.

We try not to lose money in any 12 month period, and to grow the value of our investors’ wealth over the long haul.

If we can do this, we should outpace inflation, protecting and increasing the real value of our investors’ income and capital.

The specific investment objective of the Company is to produce a positive total return greater than twice Bank of England Bank Rate.

