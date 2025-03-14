PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.38) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. PensionBee Group had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.87%.

PensionBee Group Stock Performance

Shares of PensionBee Group stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.88) on Friday. PensionBee Group has a 1 year low of GBX 94.63 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 191 ($2.47). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 159.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 163.18. The stock has a market cap of £340.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.48, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

Get PensionBee Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBEE. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.81) price target on shares of PensionBee Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.72) target price on shares of PensionBee Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.81) price target on shares of PensionBee Group in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

PensionBee Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PensionBee is a leading online pension provider, making pension management easy for its customers while they save for a happy retirement. PensionBee helps its customers combine their old pension pots, make flexible contributions, invest in line with their goals and values and make withdrawals from the age of 55 (increasing to 57 in 2028).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PensionBee Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PensionBee Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.