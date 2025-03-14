Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 3,903 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL opened at $42.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.90.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

