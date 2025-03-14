Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Down 46.7% in February

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the February 13th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CDEFF opened at C$11.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.31. Credito Emiliano has a fifty-two week low of C$11.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.19.

Credito Emiliano Company Profile

Featured Stories

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.

