Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Down 46.7% in February

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the February 13th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Credito Emiliano Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CDEFF opened at C$11.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.31. Credito Emiliano has a fifty-two week low of C$11.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.19.
Credito Emiliano Company Profile
