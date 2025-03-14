Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $2.05 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF opened at $94.81 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.02 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

