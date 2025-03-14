Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 152.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,891,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $398.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $50.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.34.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

