Haywood Securities Forecasts Hudbay Minerals Q1 Earnings

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Haywood Securities cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.18.

HBM stock opened at C$10.66 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$9.01 and a 52-week high of C$14.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski purchased 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,068.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

