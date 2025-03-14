FY2024 Earnings Estimate for GLUE Issued By Lifesci Capital

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 12th. Lifesci Capital analyst O. Mccammon expects that the company will earn ($2.00) per share for the year. Lifesci Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLUE opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 34,698 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 54.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

