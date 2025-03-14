Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,192,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $199,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

NYSE CL opened at $90.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.93. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

