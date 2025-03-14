Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Director Sells $56,682.45 in Stock

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) Director Pamela G. Carlton sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $56,682.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154.23. The trade was a 94.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tri-Continental Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Tri-Continental stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $34.82.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

Institutional Trading of Tri-Continental

About Tri-Continental

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TY. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.