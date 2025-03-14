Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the February 13th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hang Lung Properties Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HLPPY opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. Hang Lung Properties has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.99.
Hang Lung Properties Company Profile
