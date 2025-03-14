Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the February 13th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hang Lung Properties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLPPY opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. Hang Lung Properties has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

