Insider Buying: Gratifii Limited (ASX:GTI) Insider Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Gratifii Limited (ASX:GTI – Get Free Report) insider Iain Dunstan bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,000.00 ($37,735.85).
Gratifii Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.63, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $32.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of -0.13.
Gratifii Company Profile
Featured Stories
