Insider Buying: Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) CFO Acquires 9,900 Shares of Stock

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi acquired 9,900 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,990. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rapport Therapeutics Price Performance

Rapport Therapeutics stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Rapport Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapport Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRV GP V LLC bought a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,579,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,486,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,363,000 after acquiring an additional 503,117 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,143,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,285,000 after buying an additional 95,976 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRV GP VI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $17,194,000.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Further Reading

