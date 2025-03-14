Mantle Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.44 Billion (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, Mantle has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a total market cap of $2.44 billion and approximately $79.63 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,831.76 or 0.99764134 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,205.05 or 0.99009312 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,364,694,382 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is group.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official website is group.mantle.xyz.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,364,694,382.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.7216261 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $87,380,789.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://group.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

