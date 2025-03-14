Telsey Advisory Group Reduces Earnings Estimates for Kohl’s

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kohl’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

KSS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Kohl’s Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE:KSS opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,928.55. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 46.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 31,577 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 511.0% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 64,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 54,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 95,398 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

