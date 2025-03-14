OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 31st

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

OTC Markets Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCM opened at $46.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. OTC Markets Group has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

