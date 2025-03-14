OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 31st

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
OTC Markets Group Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of OTCM opened at $46.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. OTC Markets Group has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $55.50.
OTC Markets Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OTC Markets Group
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.