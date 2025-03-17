Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Director Buys $14,250.00 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) Director S. Ray Hatch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $14,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,774 shares in the company, valued at $144,705.90. The trade was a 10.92 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Quest Resource Trading Down 5.4 %
NASDAQ:QRHC traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 192,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,003. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $10.85.
Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $69.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.
