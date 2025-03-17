Short Interest in SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Drops By 26.3%

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 62,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,433. SGS has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from SGS’s previous dividend of $0.21.

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

