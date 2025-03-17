Short Interest in iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Expands By 41.4%

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the February 13th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iAnthus Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ITHUF stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 66,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,231. iAnthus Capital has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About iAnthus Capital

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers cannabis flower and trims, such as packaged flowers and pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

