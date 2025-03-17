Short Interest in iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Expands By 41.4%

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the February 13th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iAnthus Capital Stock Performance
Shares of ITHUF stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 66,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,231. iAnthus Capital has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
About iAnthus Capital
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iAnthus Capital
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.