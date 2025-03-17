DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells $46,676.94 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $46,676.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,880.70. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DocuSign Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,586,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,343. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.52.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair raised DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.58.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

