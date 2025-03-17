Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 200,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,501,448 shares in the company, valued at $371,492,519.52. The trade was a 0.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 67,434 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $115,312.14.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 47,537 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $69,879.39.

On Friday, January 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $220,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $740,000.00.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPK stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,491,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,380. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.70. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.42 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPK shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 753,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 148,322 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 381,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in OPKO Health by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,647,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 949,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 91,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 30,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

