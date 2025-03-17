Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the February 13th total of 6,320,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Amer Sports

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Amer Sports by 71.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,533,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,312 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 734.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 71,086 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,907,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AS shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amer Sports from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amer Sports from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Amer Sports Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AS traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.48. 2,738,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,655. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Stories

