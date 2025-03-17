Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DoorDash (DASH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH):

3/10/2025 – DoorDash had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

3/10/2025 – DoorDash had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

3/8/2025 – DoorDash had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

3/3/2025 – DoorDash had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

3/3/2025 – DoorDash had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/24/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $180.00 to $235.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $180.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $222.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $204.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $160.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $165.00 to $193.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $192.00 to $212.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $166.00 to $198.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $205.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $217.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $211.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $180.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – DoorDash had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $182.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – DoorDash had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $172.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $161.00 to $192.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $166.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock traded up $6.36 on Monday, reaching $189.86. 7,356,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,069. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $215.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.79. The company has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $18,454,356.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,525. This trade represents a 98.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $1,651,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,208.90. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,730 shares of company stock worth $63,922,178. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 25.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in DoorDash by 21.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 14.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

