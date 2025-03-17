Short Interest in Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Expands By 24.9%

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 623,300 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the February 13th total of 498,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,077.7 days.
Orion Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of ORINF stock remained flat at $48.65 on Monday. Orion Oyj has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97.
About Orion Oyj
