Short Interest in Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Expands By 24.9%

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 623,300 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the February 13th total of 498,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,077.7 days.

Orion Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of ORINF stock remained flat at $48.65 on Monday. Orion Oyj has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

