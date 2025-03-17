Short Interest in Qube Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBHF) Expands By 34.9%

Qube Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,764,800 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the February 13th total of 1,308,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Qube Price Performance
Shares of Qube stock remained flat at $2.41 on Monday. Qube has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.
