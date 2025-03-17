Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the February 13th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $6.54.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVF. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 47.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

