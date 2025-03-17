Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the February 13th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $6.54.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.