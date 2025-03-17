Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) CEO Sells $103,074.70 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 71,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $103,074.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,238,672 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,074.40. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Mariner Greenman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, William Mariner Greenman sold 60,984 shares of Cerus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $91,476.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, William Mariner Greenman sold 23,023 shares of Cerus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $35,685.65.

Cerus Stock Performance

Shares of Cerus stock remained flat at $1.45 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,541. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $269.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.56. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Trading of Cerus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Cerus by 2,084.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 492,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 470,178 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Cerus by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 254,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 181,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 595,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 326,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Cerus by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 129,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 36,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

