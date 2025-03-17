Short Interest in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Decreases By 34.1%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the February 13th total of 90,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Kazia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,284. Kazia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Kazia Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,363,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. MAI Capital Management owned 51.66% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as an oncology-focused biotechnology company. The company’s lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It also develops EVT801, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3.

