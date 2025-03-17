Short Interest in Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Expands By 38.9%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the February 13th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Leon’s Furniture Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LEFUF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. Leon’s Furniture has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $22.66.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon’s Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon’s and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

